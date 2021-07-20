Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Drops By 50.8%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

