Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EBCOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

EBCOY traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. Ebara has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

