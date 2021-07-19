TrueChain (TRUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00077619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

