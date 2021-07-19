PEPS Coin Hits Market Cap of $148,559.05 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $148,559.05 and approximately $45.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,764,036 coins and its circulating supply is 45,523,860 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

