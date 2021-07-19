Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 32% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $414,210.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.