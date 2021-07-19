BitTorrent (BTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $156.29 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $156.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.