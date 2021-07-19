Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Puxin stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 414,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. Puxin has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Puxin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Puxin by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 302,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Puxin by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 945,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 59,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puxin by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 115,442 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

