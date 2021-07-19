CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.55. 830,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

