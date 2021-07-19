Kusama (KSM) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $150.31 or 0.00498992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $113.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00095646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00141915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.65 or 1.00261703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

