LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LTMAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 1,284,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

