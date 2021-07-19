Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Decreases By 46.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. 1,500,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

