Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. 2,164,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,687. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

