Small Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.80 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $44.80 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

