Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 688,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $295.71. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
