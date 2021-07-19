TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Update

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

THS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $46.21. 607,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,056. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

