Wownero Market Cap Hits $6.73 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Wownero has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $29,050.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

