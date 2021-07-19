Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,853,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 1,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.38. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296. Emera has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. Raymond James downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

