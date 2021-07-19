Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SAR traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 117,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

