Kineko 1-Day Volume Tops $8,763.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Kineko has a market cap of $1.13 million and $8,763.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00141829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,695.20 or 1.00325863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,431,766 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.