BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

BKTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,057. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

