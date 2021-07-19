Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declines By 51.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

JCE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.