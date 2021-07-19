BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,504. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

