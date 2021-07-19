Jane Huang Sells 21,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,584.57. The stock had a trading volume of 178,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,952. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,612.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,470.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

