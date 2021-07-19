J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

