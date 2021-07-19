Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
