Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Update

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.