Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCNF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 245,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,191. Isracann Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

