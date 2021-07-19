Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Decreases By 43.1%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ERINQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 9,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Erin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

