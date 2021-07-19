Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Decreases By 43.1%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ERINQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 9,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Erin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Erin Energy
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.