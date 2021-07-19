Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,463 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

