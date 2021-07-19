CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.46. 140,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,648. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.