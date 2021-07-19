Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 38.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

EHI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 81,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

