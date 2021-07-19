China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

CYD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

