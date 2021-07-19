QuickSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.19 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $231.43 or 0.00753493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $36.97 million and $6.19 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.