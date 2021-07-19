Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.99. 413,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,464. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

