MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. 1,236,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

