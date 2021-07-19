Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 353,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD remained flat at $$11.66 on Monday. 31,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,394. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 252.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

