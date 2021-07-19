Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 54.8% in June

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,224. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

