Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.13

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 18633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 5.51.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
