Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.88. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 1,344,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. Crown has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.