Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $903,188.85 and $2,210.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,878.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.70 or 0.05902800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01359012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00369315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00134442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.47 or 0.00616850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00386910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00293649 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,227,197 coins and its circulating supply is 31,109,885 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

