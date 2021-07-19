BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,707. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

