Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 61.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $930,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 553,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,615. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.