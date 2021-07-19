Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 32.6% in June

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,017,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. 19,566,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.