HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.05

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

