HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Cap of $26.62 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $26.62 million and $3.96 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

