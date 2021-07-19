Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Sell

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

CIR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,650. The company has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Lisman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

