Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

