Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Declines By 41.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 12,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,101. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

