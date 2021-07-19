Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE IPOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

