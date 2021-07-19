KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 188,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,286. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,561 shares of company stock valued at $24,293,382 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

