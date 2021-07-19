Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 42.0% in June

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,613,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Yamana Gold by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 177,577 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.